NEWS

Man fatally struck after fight in Compton; driver flees

Mario Melbourne, 30, was fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver following a fight with the suspect in Compton on Monday, July 24, 2017.

By and ABC7.com staff
COMPTON, Calif. (KABC) --
A man was struck and killed after a fight with another man in Compton, and sheriff's deputies are on the hunt for the driver on Tuesday.

Los Angeles County sheriff's officials responded to a call of a pedestrian struck at about 11 p.m. Monday at the intersection of East Cypress Street and South Crane Avenue, where they discovered the body of a man.

Deputies learned the victim, identified by family members as 30-year-old Mario Melbourne, was working as a security guard at a location nearby when the suspect drove up, got out of his vehicle and began arguing with Melbourne.

The argument led to a fist fight and the suspect re-entered his vehicle and began to drive away. He then made a U-turn, returned to the location and struck Melbourne.

The suspect fled eastbound on Cypress Street and out of view in a gray sedan, according to sheriff's officials.

The victim's father, whose name is also Mario Melbourne, said his son was just a couple of weeks shy of his 31st birthday. He leaves behind a 7-year-old son of his own.

LASD homicide detectives were investigating the incident.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the LASD Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call "Crime Stoppers" by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477).
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newspedestrian struckman killedfighthit and runComptonLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
House members leading Russia probe to grill Jared Kushner
18-year-old arrested after allegedly livestreaming deadly car crash
Trump hails John McCain as 'American hero' after deriding his war record before
Trump calls Sessions 'very weak' on 'Clinton crimes'
More News
Top Stories
Food cart overturned in Hollywood confrontation
Pres. Trump tweets, McCain return set stage for health bill vote
'She killed her own sister.' Parents reeling after live streamed crash
2 remain critical after Agua Dulce crash that killed 3
Viral 5-year-old who received heart passes away
Churchgoers mourn murdered Apple Valley minister
Porter Ranch residents protest SoCal Gas facility
'Valley Fever' on the rise in Los Angeles area
Show More
Tequila was flowing like water in Hollywood
Ex-Sheriff Lee Baca asks to remain free during appeals
iRover hoverboards recalled due to fire hazard
Bagel resulted in positive drug test, attorney says
3-month-old killer whale dies at SeaWorld
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Small plane crashes on 405 Freeway
PHOTOS: Shooting at park in Alexandria, Virginia
PHOTOS: LA Pride's Resist March in WeHo
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
More Photos