Man fatally struck after fight in Compton; driver flees

A man was struck and killed after a fight with another man in Compton, and sheriff's deputies are on the hunt for the driver on Tuesday.Los Angeles County sheriff's officials responded to a call of a pedestrian struck at about 11 p.m. Monday at the intersection of East Cypress Street and South Crane Avenue, where they discovered the body of a man.Deputies learned the victim, identified by family members as 30-year-old Mario Melbourne, was working as a security guard at a location nearby when the suspect drove up, got out of his vehicle and began arguing with Melbourne.The argument led to a fist fight and the suspect re-entered his vehicle and began to drive away. He then made a U-turn, returned to the location and struck Melbourne.The suspect fled eastbound on Cypress Street and out of view in a gray sedan, according to sheriff's officials.The victim's father, whose name is also Mario Melbourne, said his son was just a couple of weeks shy of his 31st birthday. He leaves behind a 7-year-old son of his own.LASD homicide detectives were investigating the incident.Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the LASD Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call "Crime Stoppers" by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477).