Man fatally struck by SUV in Santa Ana hit and run

A man died after being struck by an SUV late Wednesday evening at an intersection in Santa Ana, authorities said. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) --
A man died after being struck by an SUV late Wednesday evening at an intersection in Santa Ana, authorities said.

The collision happened about 11:18 p.m. at Warner Avenue and Lowell Street, a spokesperson for the Santa Ana Police Department said.

The unidentified pedestrian had already succumbed to his injuries when officers found him lying in the street, according to the spokesperson.

The driver fled the scene in a vehicle described only as a white Ford SUV, investigators said.
