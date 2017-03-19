An investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death in Lawndale Sunday afternoon.Homicide detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded to the 15000 block of Firmona Avenue on reports of a man shot.The man was found, taken to a hospital and pronounced dead. There was no information on a suspect or suspects.The investigation was ongoing.Anyone with more information was urged to call the L.A. County Sheriff's Department homicide bureau at (323) 890-5500. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.