Man found shot to death in Santa Clarita neighborhood

An investigation is underway in a Santa Clarita neighborhood after a young man was found shot to death early Tuesday morning. (KABC)

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KABC) --
An investigation is underway in a Santa Clarita neighborhood after a young man was found shot to death early Tuesday morning.

The victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body at approximately 5 a.m. on the 29200 block of Abelia Road near Begonias Lane Park. The man, described as approximately 20 years old, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Los Angeles County sheriff's homicide detectives responded to the scene to investigate the circumstances surrounding the victim's death.

Investigators are releasing limited information about the incident.

Meantime, authorities did question some potential witnesses, who deputies said were friends of the victim.

Officials said a black SUV and a bicycle found near the scene belonged to those friends, who rushed to the scene when they heard what happened.

Residents describe the neighborhood as quiet and peaceful.

"To walk around and find that there's police activity here and find out that something like this of this magnitude has happened, it's completely shocking, because you would never expect that here," said David Simpson, an area resident.

The investigation was ongoing. If you have any relevant information about this case, you're urged to contact the LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. You can also submit anonymous tips by calling Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS.
