Man found shot to death inside car in South Gate

Investigators are trying to solve a murder mystery after a man was found fatally shot inside a car in South Gate.Workers in the 8600 block of Rayo Avenue discovered the body Tuesday shortly before 4:30 p.m. and alerted authorities. Responding South Gate police officers found the victim in a car.The man, who suffered a gunshot wound to his upper torso, was pronounced dead at the scene.So far in the investigation, there are no witnesses and no suspect information.The identity of the victim was not immediately released.The investigation was ongoing. If you have any information about this case, you're urged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. You can also provide anonymous tips by calling Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS.