Man found stabbed to death in Woodland Hills

Homicide detectives are investigating the brutal stabbing death of a man in Woodland Hills.Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics received a "hemorrhaging" radio call from a residence in the 5000 block of Queen Victoria Road shortly after 5 p.m. Monday.Responding paramedics found the victim, later identified by Los Angeles police as Fabio Sementilli, in the outdoor patio of the home. Sementilli, a Canadian-born resident of Woodland Hills, was pronounced dead at the scene.Police said Sementilli sustained several stab wounds to his neck and upper torso. Also, detectives said Sementilli's car was missing from his home.Investigators described Sementilli's vehicle as a black 2008 Porsche 911 Carrera with paper plates.A description of the suspect(s) was not immediately available.If you have any relevant information about this case, you're urged to contact LAPD Detective Steve Castro at (818) 374-1925. You can submit anonymous tips by calling L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS.