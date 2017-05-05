A man in Van Nuys held his son in his arms as he had a confrontation with police outside of a house Friday night.Authorities said the mother of the child called police shortly before 8 p.m. in the 15000 block of Cohasset Street. The call was possibly due to a verbal argument, authorities said.It was unclear if the man was armed, but authorities said the man was known to carry a pocket knife at times.The man appeared agitated as he kept his distance from police while holding his son in his left arm. At one point, the man kicked trash cans toward the officers to create more space.In video captured from AIR7 HD, the man continued to pace around a side yard in front of the home as officers tried to convince the man to put his son down.As the man went back and grabbed one of the trash cans, he placed his son on top and authorities were able to safely grab the child. After a few more tense minutes, police were able to take the man down and handcuff him.During the struggle to cuff the man, it appeared that he may have struck an officer.