NEWS

Man in critical condition after pit bull attack in Lincoln Heights

Police investigate after a man was critically injured during an attack by two pit bulls in the 2600 block of North Lincoln Park Avenue in Lincoln Heights on Thursday Feb. 2, 2017.

By and ABC7.com staff
LINCOLN HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A 76-year-old man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after being attacked by two pit bulls as he was walking his dog in Lincoln Heights on Thursday, according to officials.



The Los Angeles Fire Department said the man was attacked in the 2600 block of North Lincoln Park Avenue at about 5:45 p.m.

Officials and witnesses say the man was walking his Pomeranian when the two pit bulls first attacked and killed his dog and then went after him.

The man's family identified him as Valentine Herrera, 76, and said he was undergoing brain surgery for injuries sustained in the attack. His Pomeranian that was killed in the attack was named Dodger.



While officials initially said the two pit bulls were dead at the scene, they later corrected that statement, saying in fact the two are still alive and were removed by animal services.
Related Topics:
newspit bullpit bull attackdogdog attackLincoln HeightsLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Man sets off explosive at Cheesecake Factory in Pasadena; no injuries
Missing Glendale woman's car found in Malibu with keys, phone inside
What's at Stake for Berkeley After Trump Warns University Over Canceled Speech
Man discovers message in bottle from Englishman on NJ beach
More News
Top Stories
Man sets off explosive at Cheesecake Factory in Pasadena; no injuries
Missing Glendale woman's car found in Malibu with keys, phone inside
Murdered OC artists remembered for art contributions
OC man ran high-end brothel out of Irvine apartments, police say
Iranian man barred from US amid travel ban returns to Los Angeles
Sleep meds raising new concerns about dependency, side effects
$20,000 reward offered in Compton unsolved double homicide
Show More
UC Irvine to host female gaming panel
Venice-based Snapchat files for IPO, seeks to raise $3 billion
Drought-easing California snow heaviest in 22 years
Trump questions UC Berkeley funding after protest
Santa Monica school reports possible norovirus outbreak
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 2017 Rose Parade float winners
Photos: Ohio State University scene secure after attack
PHOTOS: Florence Henderson through the years
Photos: Donald Trump's 2016 Election Day
More Photos