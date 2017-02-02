Man in critical condition after pit bull attack in Lincoln Heights

76yr old Valentine Herrera & his dog Dodger attacked by 2 pit bulls in Lincoln Heights. Dodger was killed; Valentine in critical condition. pic.twitter.com/xBZXzz5ZKI — Elex Michaelson (@abc7elex) February 3, 2017

These 2 pit bulls allegedly attacked an elderly man & killed his dog in Lincoln Heights. Pit bulls are now in care of animal services. pic.twitter.com/cha1u5aNSE — Elex Michaelson (@abc7elex) February 3, 2017

A 76-year-old man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after being attacked by two pit bulls as he was walking his dog in Lincoln Heights on Thursday, according to officials.The Los Angeles Fire Department said the man was attacked in the 2600 block of North Lincoln Park Avenue at about 5:45 p.m.Officials and witnesses say the man was walking his Pomeranian when the two pit bulls first attacked and killed his dog and then went after him.The man's family identified him as Valentine Herrera, 76, and said he was undergoing brain surgery for injuries sustained in the attack. His Pomeranian that was killed in the attack was named Dodger.While officials initially said the two pit bulls were dead at the scene, they later corrected that statement, saying in fact the two are still alive and were removed by animal services.