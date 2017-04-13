  • BREAKING NEWS Attorney, family of doctor dragged off United plane speak at news conference - WATCH LIVE
Man in his 20s killed in Boyle Heights shooting, LAPD says

An early morning shooting left a man dead in Boyle Heights on Thursday, April 13, 2017. (KABC)

BOYLE HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A man in his 20s died after being shot multiple times early Thursday morning in Boyle Heights, police said.

The shooting took place shortly after midnight in the 3500 block of Lanfranco Street, said a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department's Hollenbeck Division.

The unidentified victim died at the scene, the LAPD said, adding that the incident was possibly gang-related.

No witnessed had come forward within hours of the killing, and a description of the shooter was not available.
