Man in wheelchair fatally struck by train in Pico Rivera

A man in a wheelchair was struck and killed by a Union Pacific train in Pico Rivera on Friday, June 23, 2017.

By ABC7.com staff
PICO RIVERA, Calif.
A man in a wheelchair was struck and killed by a Union Pacific train in Pico Rivera Friday night, and Los Angeles County sheriff's officials were investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.

The incident happened about 11:45 p.m. at Durfee Avenue and Stephens Street, according to investigators.

The train was travelling west when the unidentified man was struck and killed.

Train traffic was temporarily halted on the tracks as homicide detectives investigated the matter, including whether the incident was a suicide.
