NEWS

Man jumps out of 1st-floor window after being fatally wounded in Hollywood shooting

Los Angeles police officers and detectives responded to the fatal shooting of a man in Hollywood on Thursday, May 19, 2017. (ANG News)

By and ABC7.com staff
HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A 21-year-old man jumped out of a first-floor window after he was fatally wounded in a shooting Thursday evening at an apartment building in Hollywood, according to authorities.

The incident began about 11 p.m. in the 1500 block of Wilcox Avenue, where two gunmen kicked open the door of a residence, said Lt. John Radtke of the LAPD's West Bureau Homicide Division.

The victim, whose name has not been released, managed to flee through a window after being shot, the lieutenant said. Firefighter-paramedics transported him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Two men who matched the description of the suspects were detained outside a nearby nightclub, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. There were taken to the LAPD's Hollywood station for questioning.

The victim was known to have gang ties, but it was unclear if the shooting was gang-related, Radtke said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the LAPD at (213) 382-9470.
Related Topics:
newshomicidehomicide investigationlapdlos angeles police departmentshootingHollywood
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Effort to clean up ocean plastic to begin in the next 12 months
Pedestrian, 15, killed in high-speed rollover crash in Lancaster
Anthony Weiner pleads guilty in sexting case, must register as sex offender
Mystery surrounds Cornell University student who vanished from campus
Sweden drops rape investigation into WikiLeaks head Julian Assange
More News
Top Stories
Pedestrian, 15, killed in high-speed rollover crash in Lancaster
Anthony Weiner pleads guilty in sexting investigation
'I survived jumping off the Golden Gate Bridge'
Man who survived woman falling on him from LA hotel speaks out
Swedish prosecutor drops rape probe into WikiLeaks' Assange
Rancho Cucamonga frustrated by ongoing gas leak cleanup
Littlerock family hopes for closure 2 years after woman's disappearance
Show More
Cast of 'Pirates of the Caribbean' walk the 'ocean carpet' in Hollywood
Disabled vet gets help from volunteers to fix up OC home
Video released to help catch Echo Park taco truck stabbing suspect
Man who crashed into Kylie Jenner's gate confesses to unsolved Anaheim murder
Female teacher arrested for sexual relationship with student at all-girls school, police say
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Fabulous Met gala fashion
April the Giraffe's new calf now has a name
'Can we ever hope to get any justice?' Community leaders recall LA riots
PHOTOS: Crews respond to fiery multi-vehicle crash on 5 Fwy
More Photos