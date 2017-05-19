A 21-year-old man jumped out of a first-floor window after he was fatally wounded in a shooting Thursday evening at an apartment building in Hollywood, according to authorities.The incident began about 11 p.m. in the 1500 block of Wilcox Avenue, where two gunmen kicked open the door of a residence, said Lt. John Radtke of the LAPD's West Bureau Homicide Division.The victim, whose name has not been released, managed to flee through a window after being shot, the lieutenant said. Firefighter-paramedics transported him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.Two men who matched the description of the suspects were detained outside a nearby nightclub, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. There were taken to the LAPD's Hollywood station for questioning.The victim was known to have gang ties, but it was unclear if the shooting was gang-related, Radtke said.Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the LAPD at (213) 382-9470.