Man killed after car lands on top of another in Paramount crash

A driver is dead after his car went airborne and landed onto another vehicle in Paramount, Los Angeles County sheriff's officials said. (KABC)

PARAMOUNT, Calif. (KABC) --
A driver is dead after his car went airborne and landed on top of another vehicle in Paramount, Los Angeles County sheriff's officials said.

The violent two-car crash was reported about 11:30 p.m. along Rosecrans Avenue on Sunday.

Police said a driver was traveling eastbound on Rosecrans when his vehicle lost control, hit a tree and center divider, went airborne and landed on a car that was traveling westbound. The driver of the first vehicle, described as a man between 25 and 40 years old, was killed.

There were two occupants in the second vehicle. Both were transported to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of the crash was under investigation. Sheriff's officials said speed may have been a factor.
