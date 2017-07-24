Man killed after car lands on top of another in Paramount crash

A driver is dead after his car went airborne and landed on top of another vehicle in Paramount, Los Angeles County sheriff's officials said.The violent two-car crash was reported about 11:30 p.m. along Rosecrans Avenue on Sunday.Police said a driver was traveling eastbound on Rosecrans when his vehicle lost control, hit a tree and center divider, went airborne and landed on a car that was traveling westbound. The driver of the first vehicle, described as a man between 25 and 40 years old, was killed.There were two occupants in the second vehicle. Both were transported to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.The cause of the crash was under investigation. Sheriff's officials said speed may have been a factor.