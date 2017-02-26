Man killed in Bellflower shooting; investigation underway

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department detectives were investigating a fatal shooting in Bellflower on Sunday.Sheriff's officials responded to the 9400 block of Rosecrans Avenue shortly after 5 p.m. to investigate the shooting of a man. He was transported to a nearby hospital, where he died.No further information was released.Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. To remain anonymous, call "Crime Stoppers" by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477).