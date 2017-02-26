NEWS

Man killed in Bellflower shooting; investigation underway

By ABC7.com staff
BELLFLOWER, Calif. (KABC) --
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department detectives were investigating a fatal shooting in Bellflower on Sunday.

Sheriff's officials responded to the 9400 block of Rosecrans Avenue shortly after 5 p.m. to investigate the shooting of a man. He was transported to a nearby hospital, where he died.

No further information was released.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. To remain anonymous, call "Crime Stoppers" by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477).
