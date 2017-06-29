A man in his 60s was killed early Thursday morning in a Diamond Bar house fire that prompted an investigation by the L.A. County Sheriff's Department's Arson/Explosives Detail.The blaze began about 4:06 a.m. at a two-story home in the 23400 block of Wagon Trail Road, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.The burned victim was in full cardiac arrest when he was found by firefighters inside the residence. He was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.The man was not immediately identified.Firefighters extinguished the flames, which were believed to have started in the kitchen.Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the sheriff's Arson/Explosives Detail at (323) 881-7500.