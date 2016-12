A man in his 50s died Christmas Day after a crash in Mid-City.The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of San Vincente and Venice boulevards. Authorities said the man, who was driving a Toyota Prius, crashed into a Kia at the intersection.The Prius driver then hit a parked car and stopped near a Bank of America. The man was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.It was unclear what caused the crash. The investigation was ongoing.