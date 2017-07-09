Man killed in Tustin shooting; suspects sought

Tustin police were searching for two gunmen accused of fatally shooting a man on Sunday.The shooting was reported shortly before 4 p.m. in the 1600 block of Mitchell Avenue, where two suspects approached a man and opened fire.The victim, who police said was a man in his 20s, was transported to a nearby hospital, where he died. No other injuries were reported.Neighbors were locked inside their homes as police searched for the gunmen.Authorities were investigating a motive behind the shooting.