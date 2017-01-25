NEWS

Man rescued, airlifted 2 days after car goes off side of road near Mount Baldy

Los Angeles County firefighters work to extract a man from the wreckage of his car near Mount Baldy on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017. (OnScene)

By ABC7.com staff
MOUNT BALDY, Calif. (KABC) --
A 26-year-old man was rescued from inside his car early Wednesday morning near Mount Baldy, two days after the vehicle veered off the side of a road, officials said.

Los Angeles County firefighters responded about 2:55 a.m. to an area near the Barrett Stoddard Truck Trail after being informed by the California Highway Patrol that a vehicle had apparently plummeted nearly 75 feet from the road above.

The unidentified man was found suffering from a broken leg, according to Michael Pittman, a fire department dispatch supervisor. Rescuers carried him up the mountain, after which he was airlifted to a hospital in unknown condition.

The cause of the crash was unknown.
