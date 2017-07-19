NEWS

Man sentenced to 31 years for pimping women, raping underage girl in Orange County

Ariel Cuellar Guizar, 36, of San Jose, has been sentenced to 31 years in prison for human trafficking and pimping in Orange County.

By ABC7.com staff
SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) --
A 36-year-old San Jose man has pleaded guilty to a variety of pimping and sex trafficking offenses in Orange County that landed him a 31-year sentence, officials said.

Ariel Cuellar Guizar, 36, of San Jose, pimped underage teen girls and women, and raped a 15-year-old in addition to providing her with methamphetamine, officials said.

Officials say he met a 15-year-girl in Los Angeles County in February 2016 and brought her to Orange County to traffic her for prostitution.

He also pimped and trafficked other women and a 17-year-old girl.

They say he rented motel rooms for the victims to perform commercial sex and kept the money for himself.

He also raped the 15-year-old and provided her with meth.

He has prior convictions for possession of a firearm by a felon and obstructing or resisting a police officer in Santa Clara County in 2009.

The charges he pleaded guilty to include pimping, pandering, human trafficking of a minor, forcible rape, sodomy of a minor, pimping a minor, furnishing a controlled substance to a minor and possessing a firearm by a felon.

In addition to his sentence, he will also have to register for life as a sex offender.
