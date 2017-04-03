NEWS

Man severely burned in drug lab explosion in Pasadena

An explosion that left one person injured at a Pasadena home was being investigated Monday as a possible drug lab fire. (KABC)

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) --
An explosion that left one person with severe burn injuries at a Pasadena home Monday was confirmed as a drug lab fire, according to investigators.

The explosion happened at a back shed of a home in the 1900 block of E. Washington Boulevard, near Allen Avenue. It was unclear what time the blast occurred.

Officials said one man suffered severe burns to his arms and face and was hospitalized in unknown condition.

Bundles of marijuana, baking plates and butane canisters were being investigated at the scene by the drug task force L.A. IMPACT. Detective Scott Schulze of the task force said the incident was a honey oil lab explosion, which is the chemical extraction of THC from marijuana.

"Very dangerous. About a third of the labs we go to of this type have already blown up," Schulze said.

The lab was described as a medium-sized operation.

Investigators, including the Los Angeles County Fire Department Hazmat Division, were investigating the cause of the explosion.
