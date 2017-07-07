Police said a man with a gun broke into an apartment Monday night and sexually assaulted two women in the Fairfax District.The Los Angeles Police Department searched for a man described as a white male in his 30s or 40s. He is reportedly around 5 foot 11 inches tall with a beard. A sketch of the suspect was released."Once inside, he used the gun, forced the females to the ground, and tied both of their hands. At this point, the suspect sexually assaulted them," said Officer Tony Im.Someone who spoke with a victim, but did not want to be named, said the man resembled somebody that "lived in the neighborhood.""Someone that you would see around, someone that was well-spoken and educated, and the only difference was he had a gun to her head," she said.Neighbors said the two victims were recent UCLA graduates. They moved into the Fairfax District Saturday. Both women packed up and moved from the neighborhood after the incident.