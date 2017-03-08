NEWS

Man shot, crashes truck into wall in front of City Terrace home before dying

A man was fatally shot, resulting in him crashing his truck into the wall surrounding the front yard of a City Terrace home Wednesday. (KABC)

By
CITY TERRACE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A man was fatally shot, resulting in him crashing his truck into the wall surrounding the front yard of a City Terrace home Wednesday.

The shooting happened near Blanchard Street and Geraghty Avenue around 4:22 p.m. The man then drove to N. Gage Avenue near Blanchard before crashing.

Neighbors said they didn't hear any gunshots, but heard the truck crash into the wall. George Zepeda, one of the witnesses, said he was about to take his children to a nearby park when he heard woman scream, "We've been shot."

Zepeda said he tried to help the woman's boyfriend, who was in the driver's seat.

"I held his head up so he would stop choking on his blood. I asked his significant other, 'What's his name?' His name was Carlos, so I kept on repeating his name and another gentleman came over and helped me out, pulled him out the truck," he said.

The man had suffered three to four gunshot wounds to his upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities believe the incident may have been gang-related.

The investigation was ongoing.

Anyone with more information was urged to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department homicide bureau at (323) 890-5500. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call "Crime Stoppers" at (800) 222-8477.
