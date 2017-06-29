Man shot dead in Pomona driveway; killer at large

An investigation was underway after a man was shot dead in a Pomona driveway.The shooting occurred around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday on Gibbs Street near Grand Avenue, police said.Responding officers found the wounded victim in the driveway and administered CPR. However, the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.Police are still looking for the suspect.The victim's identity was not immediately released. He was described as a 38-year-old man.So far in the investigation, there was no suspect description and no motive for the killing.