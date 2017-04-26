A man is dead, a Norwalk neighborhood is riddled with bullets, and Deputies are searching for suspects. Details on #abc7 pic.twitter.com/XwTfvMLUWY — John Gregory (@abc7johngregory) April 26, 2017

A 50-year-old man was shot and killed early Tuesday evening as he was going door to door in a Norwalk neighborhood, collecting donations for a charity that paints addresses on curbs.The shooting, in which the victim was struck several times in the upper torso, occurred about 5:30 p.m. in the 14400 block of Dinard Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was not immediately released.It was unclear what may have led to the shooting.No description of the suspect was available.Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the sheriff's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.