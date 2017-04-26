NEWS

Man shot, killed in Norwalk neighborhood while collecting donations for children's charity

EMBED </>More News Videos

A 50-year-old man was shot and killed early Tuesday evening as he was going door to door offering to paint addresses on curbs in a Norwalk neighborhood, authorities said. (OnScene)

By and ABC7.com staff
NORWALK, Calif. (KABC) --
A 50-year-old man was shot and killed early Tuesday evening as he was going door to door in a Norwalk neighborhood, collecting donations for a charity that paints addresses on curbs.

The shooting, in which the victim was struck several times in the upper torso, occurred about 5:30 p.m. in the 14400 block of Dinard Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was not immediately released.


It was unclear what may have led to the shooting.

No description of the suspect was available.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the sheriff's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.
Related Topics:
newsshootinghomicidehomicide investigationNorwalkLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
House Freedom Caucus backs amended GOP health bill
Suspect search prompts lockdowns at 4 Mission Viejo schools
Trump has 'no intention' of releasing tax returns, treasury secretary says
Senators arrives at White House for special briefing on North Korea
More News
Top Stories
Suspect search prompts lockdowns at 4 Mission Viejo schools
Chargers, ABC7 announce agreement to broadcast team's games
Trump plan proposes cutting top income tax rate, eliminating 'death tax'
Thai father hangs daughter on Facebook Live then takes own life
Anaheim Ducks fans gear up for Stanley Cup playoffs
Woman, cleared of drug bust involvement, faces deportation
Trump: National monuments a 'massive federal land grab'
Show More
Deputy helps Saugus widow, paints over graffiti at home
LAPD warning public about rash of knock-knock burglaries
'Patient Puppets' help sick kids make sense of their illnesses
Jonathan Demme, 'Silence of the Lambs' director, dies at 73
Judge cites Trump's Calif. comment in 'sanctuary city' ruling
More News
Top Video
Suspect search prompts lockdowns at 4 Mission Viejo schools
93-year-old man wins open mic with Valentine's Day story
Anaheim Ducks fans gear up for Stanley Cup playoffs
Woman, cleared of drug bust involvement, faces deportation
More Video