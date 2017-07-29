NEWS

Homicide investigation underway after man shot, killed in Inglewood

Authorities blocked off a business in Inglewood after a man was shot to death in the area on Saturday, July 29, 2017. (KABC)

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) --
A man was found shot to death outside of a business in Inglewood Saturday afternoon.

Police responded to the 11000 block of South Crenshaw Boulevard around 3:21 p.m. on reports of a gunshot victim. When authorities arrived, they found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Neighborhood residents said the business lot where the man's body was found is a marijuana dispensary. It was unclear if the shooting was connected to the business.

Police said a person was seen running from the scene, but did not have information on the suspect or suspects involved in the shooting.

No further information was immediately released.
