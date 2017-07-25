A Chipotle in Huntington Beach has been hit by a robber and investigators are looking into the possibility that the suspect may be behind four other crimes in the area this month.Huntington Beach police responded to a call of a robbery around 10 p.m. Monday at the Chipotle business, located at 16241 Beach Boulevard. Authorities said the suspect had a gun and demanded cash from the restaurant. By the time officers arrived, the armed suspect had walked out and was nowhere to be found.Multiple robberies have taken place throughout the county in the last month and, according to Sgt. Tom Weizoerick of Huntington Beach police, the description of the robbery suspect has been very similar each time.Surveillance cameras from two recent robberies at fast food restaurants in Orange County captured images of a suspect, who authorities describe as a Hispanic man, about 25 years old, with tattoos on his arms.The suspect in the Huntington Beach incident was last seen wearing sun glasses, a flannel shirt and a green baseball cap.Authorities were working to confirm whether the same man is responsible for all five robberies in the county, including a recent hit at a Del Taco in the city of Orange on Friday. The other incidents include Subway restaurants in Westminster, Fountain Valley and Garden Grove, all of which happened in the last three weeks.No injuries were reported in any of the robberies, police say.Anyone with information on the suspect was urged to contact detectives at (714) 536-5951.