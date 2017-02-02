Man sought in shooting death of roommate in Lancaster

Authorities searched for a suspect who they said shot and killed his roommate in Lancaster Thursday morning.The shooting took place around 6:10 a.m. in the 44700 block of Division Street. Authorities found the victim in a field after a nearby resident saw the body and said the victim was shot in the head. The neighbor called 911.According to the suspect's family, he admitted to shooting his roommate and they tried to convince him to surrender. The family then contacted the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.Authorities said the suspect remains at large and is considered armed and dangerous.