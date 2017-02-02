NEWS

Man sought in shooting death of roommate in Lancaster

EMBED </>More News Videos

Authorities searched for a suspect who they said shot and killed his roommate in Lancaster Thursday morning. (KABC)

By
LANCASTER, Calif. (KABC) --
Authorities searched for a suspect who they said shot and killed his roommate in Lancaster Thursday morning.

The shooting took place around 6:10 a.m. in the 44700 block of Division Street. Authorities found the victim in a field after a nearby resident saw the body and said the victim was shot in the head. The neighbor called 911.

According to the suspect's family, he admitted to shooting his roommate and they tried to convince him to surrender. The family then contacted the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Authorities said the suspect remains at large and is considered armed and dangerous.
Related Topics:
newsman shotman killedgun violencebody foundshootingsearchLancasterLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Trump Pledges to 'Destroy' Law Blocking Political Activity by Churches
AMA, Other Medical Groups Say Trump's Order Could Significantly Affect System
76 'Rogue' Dakota Access Pipeline Protesters Arrested After Refusing to Vacate Camp
Civilians 'Definitely' Killed in SEAL Operation in Yemen
More News
Top Stories
California snowpack at drought-busting 173 percent in Sierra Nevada
Trump questions UC Berkeley funding after protest
Chase suspect speeds through traffic before capture in Boyle Heights
'Get off your phone': Day care touches nerves w/ cellphone sign
Fullerton students arrested for alleged school shooting plot
Little girl's costume change wows Disney World's Gaston
Meet the kangaroos of Our Haven Wildlife Shelter
Show More
Family searches for man who disappeared from Valencia home
Women underrepresented in director's chair, study finds
Schwarzenegger offers to switch jobs after Trump's 'Apprentice' dig
OC deputies investigating possible shooting at motel
Man killed in Long Beach hit-and-run
More News
Top Video
Chase suspect speeds through traffic before capture in Boyle Heights
Schwarzenegger offers to switch jobs after Trump's 'Apprentice' dig
'Get off your phone': Day care touches nerves w/ cellphone sign
OC deputies investigating possible shooting at motel
More Video