A man was killed when he was struck by a car on the southbound 605 Freeway in Baldwin Park, and police are trying to determine if he was a suspect in an earlier carjacking.The man's body was discovered around 10 p.m. Tuesday, and California Highway Patrol responded to the scene near Ramona Boulevard about an hour later.Police believe it is possible that the man may have been the suspect involved in a carjacking that occurred in El Monte earlier in the day, but investigators are still trying to confirm this information.Even if that was the case, authorities are still not sure why the man was on the freeway. Officers said they were not chasing him at the time.Authorities believe he came onto the freeway from Ramona Street overpass.The man's identity was not immediately released. The investigation was ongoing.A lane on the southbound 605 Freeway was shut down for the investigation but was reopened shortly past midnight.