Man tries to kidnap woman in Pasadena, good Samaritan thwarts attempt

A man tried to kidnap a young woman who was walking down the street in Pasadena Saturday night, but the attempt was thwarted by a good Samaritan.Authorities said an early 2000s model white Dodge Ram pickup truck pulled over along Maple Street near Fair Oaks Avenue around 8:15 p.m. The man tried to kidnap the woman, who was walking alone on the sidewalk."One of the passengers got out of the pickup truck, approached her from behind, grabbed her from the hair, pulled her down to the ground and attempted to drag her to the truck," Lt. William Grisafe said.The woman, who authorities said was at least 18 years old, said the suspect claimed to be armed."While he was attempting to grab and drag her to the truck, he told her he had a gun and not to say anything," Grisafe said.But the woman screamed and got the attention of a good Samaritan, who ran over to help. The suspect let go of her, ran back into his truck and took off west on the 210 Freeway."She's back home. She's fine, a little shaken up by the whole situation, but she is fine at this point. She had some minor scratches to her elbows and knees while being dragged," Grisafe said.Authorities are hoping surveillance video in the area will help them track down the driver, the suspect and a license plate on the vehicle.Anyone with more information was urged to call the Pasadena Police Department at (626) 744-4501.