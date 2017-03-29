NEWS

Man tries to lure 8th-grade girl into car in Huntington Beach

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
Parents and students at an Orange County middle school are on edge after police said a man tried to lure a girl into his car.

The incident happened Monday around 8:30 a.m. in Huntington Beach near Springdale Street and Warner Avenue.

An eighth-grader was walking to Spring View Middle School, when a man in his vehicle pulled up and asked her to get in his car, according to Huntington Beach police.

The girl said no, but the man approached her again and offered a ride. When she declined a second time, the suspect drove off.

Investigators described the vehicle as a black, four-door sedan with tinted windows and paper plates.

If you have any relevant information, you're urged to contact Huntington Beach police.
