Man tries to lure 8th-grade girl into car in Huntington Beach

Parents and students at an Orange County middle school are on edge after police said a man tried to lure a girl into his car.The incident happened Monday around 8:30 a.m. in Huntington Beach near Springdale Street and Warner Avenue.An eighth-grader was walking to Spring View Middle School, when a man in his vehicle pulled up and asked her to get in his car, according to Huntington Beach police.The girl said no, but the man approached her again and offered a ride. When she declined a second time, the suspect drove off.Investigators described the vehicle as a black, four-door sedan with tinted windows and paper plates.If you have any relevant information, you're urged to contact Huntington Beach police.