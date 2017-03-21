A 21-year-old man with autism who went missing in Santa Monica after completing the L.A. Marathon has been found safe, authorities said.Santa Monica police said Tuesday morning that Romario Snow was located in Inglewood in good health.Officials said Snow was found thanks to media coverage. An Inglewood Parks and Recreation employee recognized Snow from the news and contacted police, authorities said.Snow was expected to be reunited with his family members sometime Tuesday.Snow, who has a mental capacity of a 12-year-old, was last seen at the intersection of Ocean Avenue and Santa Monica Boulevard after he had asked security personnel to call his mother around 1:52 p.m. Sunday.