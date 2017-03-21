  • BREAKING NEWS Track the rain with the LIVE Megadoppler 7000 HD
NEWS

Man with autism found safe after going missing following LA Marathon

Romario Snow, 21, is shown in a photo taken at Dodger Stadium before the L.A. Marathon on Sunday, March 19, 2017. (KABC)

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KABC) --
A 21-year-old man with autism who went missing in Santa Monica after completing the L.A. Marathon has been found safe, authorities said.

Santa Monica police said Tuesday morning that Romario Snow was located in Inglewood in good health.

Officials said Snow was found thanks to media coverage. An Inglewood Parks and Recreation employee recognized Snow from the news and contacted police, authorities said.

Snow was expected to be reunited with his family members sometime Tuesday.

Snow, who has a mental capacity of a 12-year-old, was last seen at the intersection of Ocean Avenue and Santa Monica Boulevard after he had asked security personnel to call his mother around 1:52 p.m. Sunday.
Related Topics:
newsmissing personla marathonmarathonsrunningautismpoliceSanta MonicaLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Tom Brady's Super Bowl jersey resurfaces in new photo
SCOTUS nominee asked how he'd rule against Trump in confirmation hearing
DUI suspect arrested after chase ends in crash in Fontana
No electronics on some US-bound jets from Mideast, Africa
More News
Top Stories
Wyclef Jean briefly detained by deputies in West Hollywood
Spring storm brings light rain to Southern California
No electronics on some US-bound jets from Mideast, Africa
Caught on camera: Teen assaulted while walking to school in NoHo
Teen attacked after dare to jump into crocodile-infested waters
Boy meets dog with same skin condition
DUI suspect arrested after chase ends in crash in Fontana
Show More
Trump rips NFL quarterback Kaepernick during speech in Ky.
Widow of father of 5 killed in Santa Ana hit-run speaks out
Cheech Marin out with new memoir
Roman Polanski attorney trying to arrange return to U.S.
Poll: Californians back FBI, are concerned about Russian interference
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Plane crashes into Riverside home
PHOTOS: Michael Jackson's personal photographer shares favorite pics
Celebrities show off glamorous fashion at Oscars parties
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the 2017 Oscars
More Photos