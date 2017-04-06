NEWS

Man wanted in sexual battery of Torrance mall employee

Torrance police are looking for this man in connection with an alleged sexual battery at the Del Amo Fashion Center on Feb. 21, 2017. (Torrance PD)

By ABC7.com staff
TORRANCE, Calif. (KABC) --
Police are looking for a man who sexually assaulted a woman at the Del Amo Fashion Center in Torrance and then asked to take pictures of her undressed.

Torrance police say the man entered a store at the mall on Feb. 21 around 6 p.m. posing as a customer.

When the store's lone female employee was assisting him, he sexually battered her and asked if she wanted to go to the back of the store where he wanted to take pictures of her in a state of undress.

The suspect was described as a white man, about 40, around 5 feet 8 inches tall, with short hair and a light beard. He was wearing a blue sweater and gray basketball shorts. He told the employee his name was Steve and he ran an online photography business.

Anyone with information is asked to call Torrance police at (310)618-5570.
