Man with hatchet killed after police chase ends near LAX

A man armed with a hatchet was shot and killed by officers after a short chase ended in Westchester just north of Los Angeles International Airport on Wednesday, police said.The chase began in El Segundo with a report of an assault with a deadly weapon near the area of Imperial Avenue and McCarthy Court.With assistance from Los Angeles police, the chase led to the north side of LAX, ending near Manchester Avenue and Sepulveda Boulevard.Video sent to Eyewitness News shows the suspect in a white SUV boxed in by two police cars. Officers have their weapons drawn. The man quickly climbs out the car window and as he steps onto the hood of a police cruiser, officers fire more than half a dozen shots and he drops to the ground.Police say the man was armed with a hatchet. He was declared dead at the scene.Officers are blocking off streets in the area north of LAX.