Man, woman gunned down in South Los Angeles

A man and woman were shot to death in the 400 block of E. 116th Street in South Los Angeles on Sunday, April 23, 2017.

By ABC7.com staff
SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A man and a woman were gunned down in a driveway in South Los Angeles on Sunday, according to officials.

Los Angeles police said the victims were shot in the 400 block of E. 116th Street at about 9:45 p.m.

A woman in her 20s was pronounced dead at the scene. A man in his 20s was rushed to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police said they believed two suspects were in a dark color vehicle. No other information was available and a motive has not yet been determined, according to officials.
