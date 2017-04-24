Man, woman gunned down in South Los Angeles

A man and a woman were gunned down in a driveway in South Los Angeles on Sunday, according to officials.Los Angeles police said the victims were shot in the 400 block of E. 116th Street at about 9:45 p.m.A woman in her 20s was pronounced dead at the scene. A man in his 20s was rushed to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.Police said they believed two suspects were in a dark color vehicle. No other information was available and a motive has not yet been determined, according to officials.