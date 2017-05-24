San Bernardino's County Sheriff's investigators say a passerby came upon the body of an African-American man in an open field outside a shopping center in Victorville Wednesday morning.The ongoing investigation took place behind a local strip mall and left business owners in the area on edge.As Envy Hair Studio owner Janett Espitias readied a high school senior for prom, homicide investigators were busy collecting evidence in the field.Officials say it's not clear how the victim was killed."It is very scary because it is so close," Espitia said. "It is right behind my business and the last thing anyone wants to know is that there is a dead body right behind your business."Investigators taped off the field, including a nearby homeless encampment.Richard Vasquez walked his niece to school in the shopping center. He says it's normally a quiet area."It makes me think if this happened here it will happen anywhere at all," Vasquez says."Honestly, it scares me because it makes me more cautious of my whereabouts especially when I am out," says Kira Najar of Victorville.