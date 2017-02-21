NEWS

Man's body found on NB 101 Freeway in Thousand Oaks

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (KABC) --
A man's body was found on the center median of the northbound 101 Freeway in Thousand Oaks on Tuesday, California Highway Patrol said.

CHP officers received a report regarding the discovery of the body near the Rancho Road exit at 7:17 a.m.

The person was described as a 68-year-old man. The circumstances surrounding his death were not immediately known.

The northbound 101 Freeway fast lane was expected to be closed until approximately 11 a.m., according to a tweet posted by CHP's Moorpark office.
Related Topics:
newsbody foundfreewaytrafficCHPThousand OaksVentura County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
New immigration memos announce more than 15,000 new hires
Congress members met with crowds and protests at town halls
Is Trump right about crime in Sweden?
Suspect sought in Riverside officer-involved shooting
More News
Top Stories
Hundreds honor slain Officer Boyer with vigil at Whittier police station
Lakers name Magic Johnson president of basketball operations
Woman in car seen screaming, banging on window in Chatsworth
Props that help inmates under fire after Whittier officer killed
Small storm cell moves through parts of SoCal
4 US tourists and pilot killed in Australian plane crash
Ohio 5th-grader gets math help from local police department
Show More
Tips on how to escape from a car during an abduction
Pet of the Week: English cocker spaniel mix named Charles
8-year-old boy dies after being struck in drive-by shooting in Pomona
Suspect sought in Riverside officer-involved shooting
Whittier police officer shot, killed while responding to crash
More News
Photos
Robert Durst murder case: Testimony focuses on mysterious call
Hyundai launches new luxury car brand named Genesis
7-Eleven clerk arrested for allegedly recording woman in OC restroom
Teacher accused of lewd acts with 14-year-old
More Photos