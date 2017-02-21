Man's body found on NB 101 Freeway in Thousand Oaks

A man's body was found on the center median of the northbound 101 Freeway in Thousand Oaks on Tuesday, California Highway Patrol said.CHP officers received a report regarding the discovery of the body near the Rancho Road exit at 7:17 a.m.The person was described as a 68-year-old man. The circumstances surrounding his death were not immediately known.The northbound 101 Freeway fast lane was expected to be closed until approximately 11 a.m., according to a tweet posted by CHP's Moorpark office.