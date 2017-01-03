Police were on the hunt for two masked suspects who tied up a man in his Tujunga home and set his carpet on fire early Tuesday.Los Angeles police and arson investigators both responded to the home invasion at about 4 a.m. in the 10200 block of Fairgrove Avenue.Police said two unarmed men wearing masks got inside the home, tied up a 52-year-old man, stole his cash and then set the hallway carpet on fire.The victim was able to get loose and grabbed a garden hose to put out the fire, police said.By the time authorities arrived, the suspects were gone."They were wearing masks so the description of suspects is very limited," said Lt. Dino Caldera of the LAPD.Authorities said the victim was hit on the head but his injuries were minor.Police, for the moment, were investigating the incident as random but said that could change. The victim told police he was not sure if he knew either of the suspects.Neighbors said they were glad the man was OK."It can happen anywhere, right?" said Tujunga resident Kaucyila Brooke. "I don't think any place is safe, I don't believe in that."