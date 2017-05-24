NEWS

Missing 1-year-old boy last seen with dad in Arleta

EMBED </>More Videos

Los Angeles police are asking for the public's help to find a 1-year-old boy, who was last seen with his father in Arleta.

By ABC7.com staff
ARLETA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Los Angeles police are asking for the public's help to find a 1-year-old boy, who was last seen with his father in Arleta.

Angel Yarbrough-Monterroso was last seen on Saturday in the area of Arleta Avenue and Branford Street around 8 a.m. with his father, Alan Yarbrough.

Family members said Yarbrough was taking Angel to the park, but the two never returned home and Angel's mother has not heard from them.

Investigators received leads that revealed Yarbrough was possibly in Blythe in Riverside County, then in Gallop, New Mexico.

Authorities believe Yarbrough could be heading to Enid, Oklahoma, where he has family ties.

Yarbrough, 27, is described as Hispanic, standing at 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Angel is described as Hispanic, around 24 inches tall, weighing approximately 25 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue and green striped shirt.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Angel, you're urged to contact detectives at (818) 838-9810 or (818) 838-9800. You can also contact police by calling 1-877-LAPD-24-7.
Related Topics:
newsmissing personmissing boylapdsearchu.s. & worldArletaLos Angeles CountyOklahomaRiverside CountyBlytheNew Mexico
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Teen arrested for allegedly beating corrections officer mom
Police looking at 'network' in Manchester attack
Manchester residents grapple with deadliest UK terror attack since 2005
1 bicyclist killed, another hurt in Winnetka hit-and-run
More News
Top Stories
Teen arrested for allegedly beating corrections officer mom
1 bicyclist killed, another hurt in Winnetka hit-and-run
OC mom who went to classes w/ quadriplegic son gets MBA
Man struck, killed on 605 Fwy in Baldwin Park
OC family pleads for public's help to find suspect who killed undocumented man
Video appears to show Texas officer striking teenage girl
'Dancing with the Stars' awards the Mirrorball Trophy for Season 24
Show More
World landmarks pay tribute to Manchester
Death toll climbs as massive storm hits Mount Everest
'Top Gun 2' to start filming soon, Tom Cruise says
Norwalk family gets $3M for man killed by sheriff's deputies
Manchester concert bombing raises travel concerns at LAX
More News
Top Video
Teen arrested for allegedly beating corrections officer mom
1 bicyclist killed, another hurt in Winnetka hit-and-run
Man struck, killed on 605 Fwy in Baldwin Park
'Dancing with the Stars' awards the Mirrorball Trophy for Season 24
More Video