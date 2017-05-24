Missing 1-year-old boy last seen with dad in Arleta

Los Angeles police are asking for the public's help to find a 1-year-old boy, who was last seen with his father in Arleta.Angel Yarbrough-Monterroso was last seen on Saturday in the area of Arleta Avenue and Branford Street around 8 a.m. with his father, Alan Yarbrough.Family members said Yarbrough was taking Angel to the park, but the two never returned home and Angel's mother has not heard from them.Investigators received leads that revealed Yarbrough was possibly in Blythe in Riverside County, then in Gallop, New Mexico.Authorities believe Yarbrough could be heading to Enid, Oklahoma, where he has family ties.Yarbrough, 27, is described as Hispanic, standing at 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.Angel is described as Hispanic, around 24 inches tall, weighing approximately 25 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue and green striped shirt.If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Angel, you're urged to contact detectives at (818) 838-9810 or (818) 838-9800. You can also contact police by calling 1-877-LAPD-24-7.