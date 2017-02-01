Missing Hemet woman's van found on fire at Soboba Indian Reservation

A daughter desperate to find her missing mother said the search for the Hemet woman was suspended after her van was found on fire at the Soboba Indian Reservation in Riverside County.Michelle Haney said it's been more than a week since anyone heard from her mother, Kathleen Haney."I just want my mom back, whether it's dead or alive," Michelle Haney said."Anyone and everyone that she's ever come in contact with will tell you that all my mom does is help, help, help. She's took people in, she's helped them get their kids, she's helped lots of teenagers all their lives, all my sister's friends," she continued.Michelle Haney said she believed her mother's helpful attitude was what may have put her in danger.Surveillance video captured the 56-year-old leaving Soboba Casino after giving her youngest daughter's boyfriend a ride."They were going to meet a relative of his to get money and after that my sister was meeting them when she got to where they were at nobody was there," Michelle Haney explained.Kathleen Haney's van was discovered on fire on the Soboba Indian Reservation on Jan. 23.The body of her daughter's boyfriend, 26-year-old Kyle Cagey, was found the following day.The Riverside County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Unit was investigating the case."They're just saying that they are following leads right now, but they are not actively searching the reservation for her, and I don't understand why," Michelle Haney said.The daughter said she desperately wants her mother back home safe, especially since she's pregnant and due any day now."I'm due any day and she was supposed to be there when I have this baby," Michelle Haney said.Anyone with information that could aid detectives in their investigation was urged to call the Riverside County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Unit at (760) 393-3529.