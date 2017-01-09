  • BREAKING NEWS Track the rain with the LIVE Megadoppler 7000 HD
NEWS

Firefighters search for missing man in Dominguez Channel in Gardena after girlfriend is rescued

A Los Angeles County Fire Department watercraft is seen at the Dominguez Channel in Gardena, where firefighters were searching for a missing man on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
GARDENA, Calif. (KABC) --
Firefighters on Monday morning were searching for a missing man in the Dominguez Channel in Gardena after his girlfriend was rescued from the water, officials said.

Gardena Police Department officers found the woman in the channel after a search was launched near the 1200 block of Cassidy Street, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

She was being assessed by firefighter-paramedics and said she did not know if her boyfriend had made it out of the water, fire officials said. The 30-year-old man is described as 6 feet tall and wearing a yellow shirt.

The fire department said waters in the channel are 7-to-8 feet deep and were flowing at a speed of about 35 mph.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
