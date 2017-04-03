A mother was fired upon outside a hotel room in Hacienda Heights while her children were just a few feet away.The incident happened at the Vagabond Inn on Hacienda Boulevard shortly after 10 p.m. Sunday.Los Angeles County sheriff's officials said six shots were fired at the woman. She was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life threatening.Her two children, who were in a hotel room at the time, were not hurt.Sheriff's investigators said they're searching for three men who were spotted leaving the scene in a dark-colored sedan. Authorities said a white vehicle may also be involved.