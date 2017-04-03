NEWS

Mother fired upon outside Hacienda Heights hotel with kids nearby

Sheriff's vehicles are seen parked outside the Vagabond Inn in Hacienda Heights after gunshots were fired on Sunday, April 2, 2017.

HACIENDA HEIGHTS, Calif. (KABC) --
A mother was fired upon outside a hotel room in Hacienda Heights while her children were just a few feet away.

The incident happened at the Vagabond Inn on Hacienda Boulevard shortly after 10 p.m. Sunday.

Los Angeles County sheriff's officials said six shots were fired at the woman. She was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life threatening.

Her two children, who were in a hotel room at the time, were not hurt.

Sheriff's investigators said they're searching for three men who were spotted leaving the scene in a dark-colored sedan. Authorities said a white vehicle may also be involved.
Related Topics:
newsshootinggun violencegunschildrengun safetysafetywoman injuredhotellos angeles county sheriff's departmentHacienda HeightsLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Boy, 14, arrested in Facebook Live assault of girl, 15
2 survive after plane crashes at Olympic National Park
11 killed in Russian subway bomb blast
Man convicted of assault in 2014 chase that left LAPD officer dead
More News
Top Stories
Man convicted of assault in 2014 chase that left LAPD officer dead
Ex-Fox News contributor claims O'Reilly sexually harassed her in LA
Grandmother fights off sexual battery suspect w/ cane in Big Bear Lake
Westech College suddenly shuts down all 3 campuses
Dems secure enough votes to block Neil Gorsuch
Melania Trump's first portrait on display at White House
Man severely burned in drug lab explosion in Pasadena
Show More
The proper way to clean out the medicine cabinet
'Stop calling 911' order wasn't given to shooting victim, police say
Yosemite now allows you to track its black bears online
Russia subway explosion kills 11; 2nd bomb defused
List of congressional candidates vying to succeed Xavier Becerra
More News
Photos
Mumps outbreak worsens at Orange County university
PHOTOS: Plane crashes into Riverside home
PHOTOS: Michael Jackson's personal photographer shares favorite pics
Celebrities show off glamorous fashion at Oscars parties
More Photos