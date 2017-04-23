A shooting investigation was underway in Monrovia Sunday morning after the gunfire left one man dead and one juvenile injured.Monrovia police officers responded to a call of shots fired just after 11:30 p.m. in the 100 block of W. Cypress Avenue, according to a press release from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.When police arrived, they discovered a man and juvenile with gunshot wounds to the torso.The man was pronounced dead at the scene and the male juvenile was transported to a local hospital, where he is listed in critical condition. Authorities did not immediately disclose how young the surviving victim is.LASD homicide detectives were on the hunt for the gunman, who was described only as a man in his 20s.No further information was released as the investigation into the shooting continued.Anyone with information on the crime was encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call "Crime Stoppers" by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477).