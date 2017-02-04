NEWS

More protests expected at LAX over President Trump's travel ban

Protesters for and against President Donald Trump's temporary travel ban on citizens from seven predominantly Muslim countries will gather Saturday at Los Angeles International Airport's Tom Bradley International Terminal.

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Protesters for and against President Donald Trump's temporary travel ban on citizens from seven predominantly Muslim countries will gather Saturday at Los Angeles International Airport's Tom Bradley International Terminal.

The two rallies were initially planned to begin at 1 p.m. but were moved up. Those against the ban will rally from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., and pro-ban demonstrators will show their support from noon to 1 p.m.

Following days of demonstrations with 4,000 to 7,000 protesters at LAX, airport police released a statement Saturday saying they're expecting even more at the airport throughout the weekend and asked demonstrators to remain peaceful and respectful.

"The safety and security of LAX and our airports is our sole focus - and that means protecting the traveling public, airport employees and protesters alike," stated in part Los Angeles Airport Peace Officers Association President Marshall McClain.

The protests come as the State Department announced it reversed the cancellations of visas for foreigners after a federal judge put on hold Trump's executive order on immigration.

The department had said up to 60,000 foreigners from seven majority-Muslim countries had their visas "provisionally revoked" to comply with Trump's order blocking them from traveling to the United States.

The department says it acted to reinstate the visas after getting word from the Justice Department about the judge's ruling Friday in Washington state.

For now, the department says people covered by the order and holding a valid visa may now travel to the United States.

City News Service and the Associated Press contributed to this report.
