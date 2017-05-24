NEWS

Mother hospitalized after son beats her with bat in Anaheim, police say

Police responded to the 5800 block of La Palma Avenue in Anaheim after a woman was assaulted on Tuesday, May 23, 2017. (OnScene)

By and ABC7.com staff
ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) --
An 18-year-old man was taken into custody after his mother was attacked with a bat and hospitalized Tuesday evening, authorities said.

Officers and firefighters responded at 8:45 p.m. to a report of an assault at the Friendly Village mobile home park in the 5800 block of La Palma Avenue, according to a spokesperson for the Anaheim Police Department.

"Crews arriving located a female victim beaten by her son with a baseball bat," police said in a statement, adding that her son was seen running away from the scene.

The critically injured woman was transported to a hospital. Her condition was later said to be serious.

Her son was found and detained, according to investigators. His name was not immediately released.
Related Topics:
newsassaultmother attackedAnaheimOrange County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Flynn hit with more subpoenas, may be held in contempt
Pope Francis hosts Trump at the Vatican
UK raises threat level to critical, indicating another attack may be imminent
What we know about deadly bombing in Manchester
More News
Top Stories
Death toll climbs as massive storm hits Mount Everest
OC family pleads for public's help to find suspect who killed undocumented man
'Dancing with the Stars' awards the Mirrorball Trophy for Season 24
Norwalk family gets $3M for man killed by sheriff's deputies
'Top Gun 2' to start filming soon, Tom Cruise says
VIDEO: Huge landslide buries stretch of Hwy 1 in Big Sur
Manchester concert bombing raises travel concerns at LAX
Show More
New study provides ways women can reduce risk of breast cancer
Sugar Ray Leonard fighting to improve kids' health
1 killed, 1 wounded in South LA shooting
Video shows man sexually assaulting woman in Santa Ana
CHP dispatcher robbed on street in Rancho Cucamonga
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
PHOTOS: Pippa Middleton's wedding day
PHOTOS: Fashion on the 'magenta carpet' at the BBMAs
PHOTOS: Fabulous Met gala fashion
More Photos