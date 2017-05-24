An 18-year-old man was taken into custody after his mother was attacked with a bat and hospitalized Tuesday evening, authorities said.Officers and firefighters responded at 8:45 p.m. to a report of an assault at the Friendly Village mobile home park in the 5800 block of La Palma Avenue, according to a spokesperson for the Anaheim Police Department."Crews arriving located a female victim beaten by her son with a baseball bat," police said in a statement, adding that her son was seen running away from the scene.The critically injured woman was transported to a hospital. Her condition was later said to be serious.Her son was found and detained, according to investigators. His name was not immediately released.