EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=1922023" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> "Please. I didn't kidnap him," Amber Alert suspect Nisha Burnett tells ABC7 as she flees police with her son in the car.

Update: Nisha Burnett tells us she didn't kidnap her son. Police have arrested her after a short pursuit. pic.twitter.com/ydDlIOcOXp — Melissa MacBride (@abc7melissa) April 27, 2017

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=1921288" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> West Burnett and Nisha Burnett are seen in undated file photos provided by the Los Angeles Police Department.

A woman wanted for allegedly abducting her son from a Venice school, triggering an Amber Alert, was taken into custody and the boy was recovered safely Wednesday night.Nisha Burnett was spotted with her son West Burnett in her BMW on Venice Boulevard. Police approached the car and she appeared to at first be speaking with them, but eventually drove away from the scene, leading officers on a short chase.She then pulled over, and took her son on foot into a Harley Davidson store in Marina del Rey. Officers followed her inside and quickly took her into custody.The boy was seen walking out with officers a few minutes later, appearing unharmed.Before Burnett was taken into custody, she drove by an Eyewitness News crew."I have my son. Please. I didn't kidnap him," she shouted our her window as she slowly rolled by.Reporter Melissa MacBride and cameraman Hector Batista told her to pull over."No," she replied. "They're gonna arrest me."Earlier in the day, an Amber Alert had been issued for the 6-year-old boy after police said his non-custodial mother took her from his elementary school in the morning.A relative of the boy said the mother is mentally ill, taking drugs and represents a danger to the child.West Burnett was dropped off at Coeur D'Alene Avenue Elementary School, located in the 800 block of Coeur D'Alene Avenue, by a caretaker around 8:35 a.m.At some point in the day, the boy was abducted by his mother, who does not have custody rights, police said.Authorities said Nisha Burnett drives a 2004 gold BMW with California license plate 6WAP644.The boy's family was concerned with his safety.His aunt described his mother posing a danger to the boy.She said Nisha Burnett had a restraining order against her for the next two years to stay away from the boy because of "possible endangerment of the child.""She's mentally ill," Lia Hein said. "She listens to the voices in her head and acts accordingly. Which is very unpredictable. And she's also doing drugs."Before her arrest, Nisha Burnett was last seen in the Palms area around 12:30 p.m., police said.