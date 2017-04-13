  • BREAKING NEWS Attorney, family of doctor dragged off United plane speak at news conference - WATCH LIVE
Motorcycle rider beheaded in San Bernardino freak accident

(Shutterstock)

SAN BENRARDINO --
A motorcycle rider has been decapitated in a freak accident in San Bernardino.

Authorities say 27-year-old Fabian Zepeda was killed Tuesday morning when he drove into a wire stretched across a road from a snapped utility pole.

Police tell the Riverside Press-Enterprise that minutes earlier, a driver lost control of a Ford Taurus, which hit a mailbox and ran across a lawn.

Coroner's officials say the car then hit a wooden telephone pole that snapped in half, and a tension wire fell across Macy Street.

Zepeda drove into it and was beheaded.

Police say the driver didn't appear to be intoxicated and wasn't immediately arrested pending further investigation.
