A motorcycle rider has been decapitated in a freak accident in San Bernardino.Authorities say 27-year-old Fabian Zepeda was killed Tuesday morning when he drove into a wire stretched across a road from a snapped utility pole.Police tell the Riverside Press-Enterprise that minutes earlier, a driver lost control of a Ford Taurus, which hit a mailbox and ran across a lawn.Coroner's officials say the car then hit a wooden telephone pole that snapped in half, and a tension wire fell across Macy Street.Zepeda drove into it and was beheaded.Police say the driver didn't appear to be intoxicated and wasn't immediately arrested pending further investigation.