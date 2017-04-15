Motorcyclist killed in crash at Glendale intersection

A motorcycle rider was killed in a crash at a Glendale intersection, authorities said.The crash happened around 8 p.m. at the intersection of Sonora Avenue and Flower Street. Authorities said preliminary information was that the motorcyclist, a man in his 30s, ran a red light at the crossroads at a high speed.The motorcyclist was then hit by a car. The driver of the vehicle was not injured or impaired and remained at the scene.Authorities said the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. Video captured at the crash site show officers trying to put out a large fire that engulfed the motorcycle after the deadly crash.Firefighters and paramedics tried to resuscitate the motorcyclist, but could not.The intersection was expected to be shut down for a few hours. No further information was immediately available.