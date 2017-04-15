NEWS

Motorcyclist killed in crash at Glendale intersection

A witness at the scene captured footage of a fiery and fatal motorcycle crash in Glendale on Saturday, April 15, 2017. (KABC)

GLENDALE, Calif. (KABC) --
A motorcycle rider was killed in a crash at a Glendale intersection, authorities said.

The crash happened around 8 p.m. at the intersection of Sonora Avenue and Flower Street. Authorities said preliminary information was that the motorcyclist, a man in his 30s, ran a red light at the crossroads at a high speed.

The motorcyclist was then hit by a car. The driver of the vehicle was not injured or impaired and remained at the scene.

Authorities said the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. Video captured at the crash site show officers trying to put out a large fire that engulfed the motorcycle after the deadly crash.

Firefighters and paramedics tried to resuscitate the motorcyclist, but could not.

The intersection was expected to be shut down for a few hours. No further information was immediately available.
Related Topics:
newstraffic fatalitiesmotorcyclesman killedcar crashGlendaleLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
3-year-old girl shot, wounded in Exposition Park, police say
North Korea's attempted missile launch explodes on liftoff, U.S. officials say
Tax Day protesters across US demand Trump release tax returns
San Bernardino school tightens security after campus shooting
More News
Top Stories
San Bernardino school tightens security after campus shooting
3-year-old girl shot, wounded in Exposition Park, police say
CSU worker gets 3K teddy bears for San Bernardino students
N. Korea missile test ends in failure, S. Korean officials say
Thousands demand Trump release tax returns in DTLA march
17-year-old girl killed in Moreno Valley triple shooting
Chevrolet stops production of SS sedan
Show More
Loved ones honor teacher killed in San Bernardino school shooting
Man shot to death at Palms CVS parking lot
Victorville deputies raid alleged cockfighting operation
TN couple arrested after bringing grandkids to heroin deal
Trump supporters rally in Westwood
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: San Bernardino elementary school shooting
Mumps outbreak worsens at Orange County university
PHOTOS: Plane crashes into Riverside home
PHOTOS: Michael Jackson's personal photographer shares favorite pics
More Photos