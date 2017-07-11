NEWS

Motorcyclist killed in crash involving car near 10 Fwy offramp in Ontario

A motorcyclist was killed in a violent collision involving a car early Tuesday morning in Ontario. (KABC)

By and ABC7.com staff
ONTARIO, Calif. (KABC) --
A motorcyclist was killed in a violent collision involving a car early Tuesday morning in Ontario.

The crash happened about 1 a.m. near the Milliken Avenue offramp from the 10 Freeway.

A white Toyota Corolla was exiting the interstate when the collision occurred. It was unclear if anyone in the damaged sedan was injured. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

Initial reports that the crash took place at the end of a police chase on surface streets were not immediately confirmed.

The on- and offramps were closed after the incident, according to a California Highway Patrol incident log.

The incident was being investigated by the Ontario Police Department.
Related Topics:
newsmotorcyclescrashtraffic fatalitiesOntarioSan Bernardino County
