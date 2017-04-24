Mountain biker missing in OC found dead

A mountain biker who didn't return from a trip to Carbon Canyon Regional Park was found dead Monday afternoon.Forty-three-year-old Sokha Pho, of Long Beach, was found by search and rescue team members in a remote area off Rafter Ridge Trail in the park, over the San Bernardino County line. Pho had obvious signs of trauma, according to authorities.Parks officials said the man was an "experienced" mountain biker.According to the man's family, he left home around 7:30 a.m. Sunday and headed to the park. He was expected back several hours later around 1 p.m. at his mother's house. He never showed up, prompting his family to call authorities.The report triggered an hours-long search for the 43-year-old man Monday. Orange County and San Bernardino County authorities searched for the man on foot, by vehicle and by air.