Multi-county police chase ends on 91 Freeway in Riverside

Authorities chased a suspect through multiple counties before he surrendered on the 91 Freeway in Riverside.

By ABC7.com staff
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) --
A multi-county police chase came to an end on the 91 Freeway in Riverside late Friday evening.

Los Angeles police initiated the chase in the area of 7th Street and Central Avenue. LAPD chased the suspect, who was in a Chevy Astro van, down the 10 and 60 freeways.

As the suspect neared Diamond Bar, officers with the CHP took over the pursuit.


The suspect, who was traveling between 60 and 80 mph, continued to drive eastbound on the 60 Freeway and entered San Bernardino County. The suspect then led officers into Riverside County.

The driver pulled over on the westbound 91 Freeway in Riverside after he struck a spike strip and blew the front passenger-side tire. The driver was taken into custody without incident.
