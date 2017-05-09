New video may hold clues in Harbor City deadly shooting

New video released by Los Angeles police could hold clues behind the slaying of a 29-year-old man who was shot dead in the backyard of his Harbor City home.On Jan. 18, officers responded to the 1200 block of West 256th Street to a report of a shooting. When they arrived, investigators found Juan Ignacio Alcala suffering from gunshot wounds.Detectives said Alcala was standing in his backyard when the suspects approached him and shot him multiple times. Alcala died from his injuries.On Monday, LAPD released surveillance footage in hopes of catching those involved in the crime.The video shows a white van parking near Alcala's home. Detectives were able to identify the driver as 22-year-old Andy Leonel Garcia of Harbor City.In the footage, Garcia is seen parking the van on 256th Street and then exiting the vehicle with two additional suspects.Investigators believe that after getting out of the van, the three suspects ran to the back of Alcala's home and shot him.After the shooting, the suspects ran back to the van and fled southbound on Normandie Avenue, officials said.Garcia and the two other suspects remain at large. The van seen in the video is described as a white 1998 Chevy Astro.If you have any relevant information about this crime, you're urged to call Detective Maffei at (310)726-7882 or Detective Romulo at (310)726-7880. You can also call police at (877) LAPD-24-7.